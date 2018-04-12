Android

Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaks, BlackBerry Athena rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors regarding the possible Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and how the P20 Pro makes us expect a lot. Then we talk about the possible future BlackBerry, now being codenamed Athena. The Huawei P20 Pro follows as ways to buy it in the US has just emerged. iPhone users with third party displays seem to be struggling now as well with iOS 11.3. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Stories:
Best Buy shaves $100 off Pixel 2 XL price with many freebies included, no trade-in required
eBay sellers bringing Huawei P20 Pro to US for $882.90
BlackBerry Athena render purportedly depicts KEYone sequel from all angles
Third-party iPhone displays stop working with iOS 11.3
Possible Huawei Mate 20 benchmark sets the stage for massive Kirin 980 upgrade

