Galaxy A6+ first Samsung mid-ranger to have Infinity Display

The advent of the extra-tall screen (anywhere from 17:9 to almost 20:9) started with the LG G6 and has exploded in the past year from the high end to the budget tiers.

Surprising, though, that Samsung, one of the first adopters, has been slow to bring its so-called Infinity Display from its Galaxy S and Note devices to its more affordable models — see the still somewhat pricey Galaxy A8 (2018) above. No, that’s not a mid-ranger.

That is until the Galaxy A6+. An HTML5 Test result has found that the SM-A605FN running Android Oreo was working on a scaled-down display of 412 x 816 resolution (18.5:9).

GSMArena notes that the Galaxy A6 and the A6+ are said to be two distinct beasts with the former featuring an Exynos 7870 and the latter a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. Perhaps that could explain the lack of Dolby Digital support, WebVR support. There’s no DRM support, either.

When this phone will come out and how much less people will have to pay than $500 as they’ve had to for the Galaxy A8 is yet to be seen.