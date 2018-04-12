Apart from sparking the occasional controversy with their loose approach to user privacy and pretty horrendous software support, BLU Products’ affordable unlocked smartphone specialists tend to cause confusion with their extensive portfolio and often unusual release strategies. For instance, the Vivo XL3 was technically and quietly made available at $190 a few weeks back, getting a more formal announcement and hefty discount today.

Along with it comes the larger BLU Vivo XL3 Plus as well, which was listed on the US company’s website last month sans a recommended price point or launch date. The modest 6-incher is also up for sale on Amazon at a substantial markdown of $70 for a limited time only.

If you hurry, you can get the 5.5-inch BLU Vivo XL3 in exchange for $109.99 instead of its $189 MSRP, while the XL3 Plus currently costs $129.99. The two devices are extremely similar, sharing a 13MP rear-facing camera, 3GB RAM count, 32GB internal storage space, and even a 3,000mAh battery. They both sport wide 18:9 HD+ screens too, which means the smaller model actually delivers the higher pixel density.

For some mysterious reason, the “regular” Vivo XL3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, whereas the jumbo-sized variant settles for an older 7.1 Nougat OS build. The XL3 Plus comes with a 16MP selfie shooter, compared to a 13MP sensor on the front of the XL3, with the latter’s humble MediaTek 6737 processor replaced by a similarly unimpressive Snapdragon 425 SoC on the 6-incher.

Both phones look far sleeker than their price tags might suggest, with a snazzy “mirror-like finish” on the BLU Vivo XL3, and the XL3 Plus constructed out of the “most advanced aircraft grade aluminum.” Finally, the two low to mid-enders share a “quick” fingerprint sensor, facial recognition capabilities, dual SIM support, and 4G LTE speeds for GSM networks nationwide.