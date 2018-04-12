iOS

Apple Stores employing contractors for on-site iPhone battery replacements

Apple has been swamped with high demand for subsidized iPhone battery replacements ever since it began offering them as part of its apology for failing to disclose that it throttled the performance of older iPhones.

Not only is the company trying to bulk its stock of batteries to serve customers, but it’s also reportedly hiring contractors for on-site repairs. Sources from multiple Apple Stores have tipped off 9to5Mac with word that in addition to AppleCare employees, external skilled labor has been brought on to cope with incoming jobs.

Contractors are required to undergo training as with other Apple staff before handling customers’ iPhones. Some employees have had to deal with what the publication calls “growing pains,” but the new workforce should help with wait times for replacements.

Apple is offering $29 battery replacements for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 7 Plus and all models released in between for the duration of 2018. A few third parties like OfficeMax and OfficeDepot have started offering replacements themselves.

