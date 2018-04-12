Android

Another event for Xiaomi with Mi A2 expected out April 25

Xiaomi already has a new phone just a couple weeks ago with the Mi MIX 2S. There’s supposedly another one coming tomorrow with a new gaming-focused subsidiary called Black Shark. And it doesn’t stop there.

The company has officially put youths on notice with an April 25 event and is giving one fan on Weibo a new device if they reblog its post.

“May you set out for half your life and return a child,” the printed proverb says.

It’s expected that Xiaomi will debut a second installment in its new mid-range X-series, the Mi 6X. The Mi 5X was initially only sold offline and was converted into an Android One device, the Mi A1. It’s hoped that the Mi 6X gets turned into the Mi A2. The device itself will apparently keep a dual-camera system while adopting new MediaTek silicon and a 2:1 display.

