The partnership between music streaming market leader Spotify, which has been trying hard to keep up with Apple’s tremendous growth pace in this increasingly profitable industry, and Hulu, which remains one of the top Netflix alternatives available in the US, is leveling up. No more special bundle exclusivity for students, as anyone can now pair the two services for some hefty monthly savings.

Anyone that’s an existing Spotify Premium subscriber, at least, with 90 days of additional Hulu Limited Commercials access offered for just $0.99. Once those three months are up, the audio and video streaming combo will only set you back a total of $12.99 a month, down from the usual price of $17.98.

To be perfectly clear, you’ll be charged $10.98 for your first month of promotional combined service, $9.99 for months two and three (each), and $12.99 afterward. Separately, Spotify’s Premium tier alone costs $9.99 a month, while Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan requires monthly payments of $7.99.

If you’re already a Hulu Limited Commercials subscriber, you can still take advantage of this sweet bargain, as long as you don’t have any “premium” add-ons like HBO or Showtime. You’ll need to switch your billing to Spotify, of course, and meet one final eligibility requirement. Namely, you have to currently pay Hulu directly instead of dealing with any third parties.

Together, Spotify and Hulu have a “world of ad-free music” and a whopping 75,000 TV shows and movies to put at your streaming disposal on smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and select digital media players. All for the incredibly low price of $12.99, and even less during your first three months of Apple Music and Netflix snubbing.