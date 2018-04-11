Other OS

Spotify Free getting more Premium features with ads

Music streaming service Spotify is officially sweetening the pot for paying subscribers with a new partnership with video streaming service Hulu. But the Swedish company is also said to be working on giving more concessions to its ad-listening free users.

Bloomberg reports that the free tier redesign will cater to mobile users, allowing them to access their own curated playlists as well as gain more control over the songs they hear on featured playlists. The Spotify Premium tier, at $9.99 per month, allows subscribers open playback controls and playlist curation.

If this scheme is finalized, an announcement could get rolled into an April 24 company event in New York, where a hardware product is expected to debut.

All of these measures represent an all-fronts offensive to grow Spotify’s usership after its direct listing onto the New York Stock Exchange: the company expects to end 2018 with more than 200 million active users and at least 94 million subscribers.

