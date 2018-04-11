Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact finally get official US release dates and price tags
Formally unveiled around a month and a half ago at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Sony’s Snapdragon 845-powered Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact have been shipping in major European markets for a few days now. As usual, the Japanese OEM kept its US-based fans waiting a little longer, but following an unofficial pre-order start at B&H Photo Video, Best Buy availability will kick off for real later this week.
BB is ready to accept online pre-orders from April 13 to 19, with actual e-sales underway on April 20, and in-store inventory slated to arrive further down the line. Specifically, on May 6, which is still earlier than the XZ2 family’s planned May 20 expansion to Amazon and “other participating US retailers.”
In typical Sony flagship phone fashion, the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are priced a tad high for what they bring to the table, which probably means you should expect some quick discount action. The smaller device will fetch $649.99 with pretty impressive specs in tow for a 5-incher, including Qualcomm’s aforementioned powerhouse SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, a 19MP Motion Eye rear-facing camera with 1080p Super-slow-motion video recording at 960fps, FHD+ screen resolution, IP68 water resistance, and a 2870 mAh battery.
The 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with a $799.99 US MSRP, as well as a more premium build quality than the plastic-backed Compact, 3180mAh battery, and a unique Sony Dynamic Vibration System that “makes you feel what you hear.” Both handsets run Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, with functional rear-mounted fingerprint scanners also on deck, blazing fast LTE support for GSM networks, and surprise, surprise, Verizon “certification” on the XZ2 Compact only.
You can choose from White Silver, Black, Moss Green, and Coral Pink paint jobs for the diminutive model, while the “full-sized” high-end phone comes in Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, and Ash Pink.