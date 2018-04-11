Aside from a couple of standard BOGO affairs put together by carriers, there haven’t been many ways to save a few bucks on Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S9 and S9+ yet. But now the Korean OEM’s US e-store is throwing in a complimentary DeX Pad, separately worth $99.99, while Best Buy wants you to have an even more valuable freebie, no questions asked.

The unlocked S9 and S9 Plus, as well as the Galaxy Note 8, all qualify for a Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit at no extra cost, at least for a limited time. Said kit includes a pair of multipurpose sensors watching over your various doors and windows to make sure they’re closed, plus a motion sensor monitoring movement in your house, and an outlet to control lights, electronics, and small appliances.

All in all, you’re looking at a substantial gift normally fetching $249.99, although technically, Best Buy currently charges $224.99 for the whole thing separate from Galaxy S9 and Note 8 promotions.

Of course, if you’d rather just pay less than the MSRP for Samsung’s latest flagship phones, you can always count on eBay sellers for the heftiest discounts with absolutely no strings attached. Sobeonline1, a top-rated merchant on the popular auction website, has factory unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ versions in limited quantities available for $670 and $770 respectively instead of their $720 and $840 list prices.

Those are pretty solid savings so early on in the life of these mobile powerhouses, but be warned, you’re looking at “international” units here with no valid US warranties. On the bright side, you don’t have to worry about shipping costs, with sales tax necessary only in Florida.