OnePlus 5T laid on top of OnePlus 6 in teaser photo

OnePlus has resorted to including a very sleek, if obscured photo of the OnePlus 6 on its Twitter page.

Oddly enough, the OnePlus 5T gets the most of the surface exposure, but given that the company calls the OnePlus 6 out for featuring “more immersion in a refined form factor,” we figure there has to be some form of life underneath the 5T.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

Here’s a link to what is believed to be a photo of the rear of the OnePlus 6.

Consumer chatter immediately gravitated towards the display notch that will be on the OnePlus 6, coming hopefully in May.