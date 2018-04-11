OnePlus 5T laid on top of OnePlus 6 in teaser photo
OnePlus has resorted to including a very sleek, if obscured photo of the OnePlus 6 on its Twitter page.
Oddly enough, the OnePlus 5T gets the most of the surface exposure, but given that the company calls the OnePlus 6 out for featuring “more immersion in a refined form factor,” we figure there has to be some form of life underneath the 5T.
More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6
Here’s a link to what is believed to be a photo of the rear of the OnePlus 6.
Consumer chatter immediately gravitated towards the display notch that will be on the OnePlus 6, coming hopefully in May.
The 6 is under the 5t, if you look you can see the side of it #Oneplus6 #hatethenotch #notchhaters
