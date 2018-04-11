Android

Nubia Z18 mini brings color and competition with a Snapdragon 660

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 "AI Edition"
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

5.7 inches LTPS LCD
1080 x 2160 (~428 ppi)
1500:1 contrast ratio

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

64GB or 128GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 24MP @ f/1.7 + 5MP NeoVision 7.0 system
Front: 8MP @ f/2.0 w/ 1.12μm pixels

Battery

3,450mAh non-removable

Release Date

April 11th, 2018

Weight

153 grams

Materials

Aluminium frame with glass panes

Operating System

Custom skin w/ Android 8.1 Oreo

We took a quick look at what the Chinese brand Nubia had out at MWC 2018 and got a couple of shots of the Z17S. It had some interesting hardware choices and was certainly an item of experimentation that we like to see.

Well, it turns out that it wouldn’t take long to get an update to the series. We now have the Z18 mini, one of the rare phones to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The device also features a 24-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel assisting sensor for low-light and bokeh prowess. And, like any other manufacturer these days, there’s AI in the photo processing — a dedicated imaging chip helps things out.

You can check out the other specs above, but they seem to meld together very nicely, especially at the price given.

The phone also features a headphone jack connected to a Texas Instruments TAS2555 amplifier for some audio lovin’ as well as Bluetooth 5. There’s USB-C and a fingerprint sensor, but no facial recognition feature that everyone’s making a big deal about these days in the wake of the iPhone X’s Face ID (which we can honestly give or take).

The Z18 Mini comes in violet, pink, cyan, black and white. Allotted pre-sale units sold out today and first shipments take place on April 19. The 64GB model costs ¥1,799 ($284) and the 128GB version ¥2,099 ($335). The violet “Limited Provence Edition” costs ¥2,199 ($351).

