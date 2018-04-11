Nokia 3 scores official Android Oreo update, 1 and 6 roll out kernel source code
The exclusive worldwide licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets has shown some impressive commitment to the pure, secure and up-to-date Android cause, but unfortunately, custom ROM developers haven’t been treated with the same appreciation and respect. HMD Global continues its stellar official software support work today by rolling out stable Oreo goodies for the Nokia 3, while the (OG) 6 and recently unveiled 1 are the Finnish company’s first devices to encourage unofficial ROM development.
In part, that is, as you can finally download kernel source code for the entry-level 4.5-incher and mid-range 5.5-incher from an “open source” page on Nokia’s website, but the two’s bootloaders remain locked. None of the other new-wave Nokia-branded smartphones, released in 2017 or 2018, have kernels out, let alone bootloader unlock tools.
Of course, the vast majority of Nokia 3 owners probably care a great deal more about official Android 8.0 goodies, which are available now as an over-the-air download following a good six weeks or so of public beta testing. This is HMD’s humblest smart handset from last year, packing quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processing power and 2GB RAM, with other intensely modest specs including a 720p 5-inch LCD screen, 8MP rear-facing camera, and 2630mAh battery.
Make no mistake, the even humbler Nokia 2 is next in line, jumping straight to Android 8.1 Oreo from 7.1.1 Nougat to go nicely with its Snapdragon 212 SoC and single gig of RAM.