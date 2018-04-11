Moto Z DROID owners being assured Android Oreo to come “in a few weeks”
Motorola’s original modular phones on Verizon have still yet to get Android Oreo, now coming up to 8 months after its original release. At the same time, the Moto Z and Moto Z Force in Brazil is just beginning to soak into Android 8.0.
But at least Big Red’s customers aren’t being dangled on without an endless sense of waiting. Owners of the Moto Z DROID and Moto Z Force DROID have now been updated through the “Check for software updates” button with a little bit of banner art. We got our look through Droid Life.
We don’t know how long a few weeks may be, but we know that DROID users are in good company: LG V30 users on T-Mobile are waiting a couple more weeks for their Oreo update.
