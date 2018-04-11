LG opens dedicated Android software upgrade center in Korea
LG is staffing up a dedicated Software Upgrade Center in Seoul that will serve users around the world with regular and major OS updates and thorough testing of those updates.
The center, located on the chaebol’s newest campus in Seoul’s Magok-dong area, will start with updating LG G6 units in Korea to Android Oreo. It will then move on to other markets from May.
Large companies with large smartphone portfolios like Samsung usually have plenty of hurdles to jump through, but smaller shops like Essential have proven that Android patches can be comprehensive and quick. There’s some point to be made about LG’s investment into a team dedicated to security patches and major bumps like Android P. Whether that happens in a timely fashion for many is still an unknown.
With regards to LG’s other electronics like its appliances and Windows 10 computers, it is currently unknown if this center will tackle updates for those items.