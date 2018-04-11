In two months, Apple Music grows subscribership by 11 percent
Apple Music is growing at a steady pace, but Apple thinks it can do better with a new leader.
It has assigned 14-year company veteran Oliver Schusser as vice president of Apple Music & International Content. Variety reports that he will report to Eddy Cue, who is now charged with growing foreign service revenues. Former marketing executive Tracey Hannelly will lead the international unit and report to Schusser.
Rumors of Jimmy Iovine’s detachment from Apple Music don’t seem to have hold as sources say that Iovine’s involvement has not changed.
The company also announced that its streaming music service now has 40 million subscribers, up from 36 million two months ago — it’s just shy of how quickly Spotify is growing its paid user base at about 2 million per month. Another 8 million Apple Music users are currently on the three-month free trial.