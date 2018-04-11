HTC stops the bleeding for March revenues

HTC is still in the doldrums business-wise. The VR business is humming along, but Vive can’t save the company from what its next flagship smartphone might do — and it might need all the saving it can get if brand apathy remains.

As it is a Taiwanese company, it reports revenues by the month. For the month of March, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that with NT$2.8 billion (US$95 million), the company increased revenues from February by 6 percent. The bad news? The number is down 47 percent from 2017 and it wraps up the first quarter with an overall decline of 44 percent to NT$8.8 billion — that’s the lowest quarterly number in 16 years.

Digitimes reports from sources that the company has internally forecast more than NT$10 billion in revenues for the second quarter, especially as the HTC U12+ gets out to consumers.