Android

It’s early, but Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumors are already ramping up

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Whether Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Note 9 in September, in keeping with tradition, or up to a couple of months early, trying to beat Apple’s next-gen iPhone trio to market, we can’t possibly hope to know the S Pen-wielding flagship’s specifications already. Not without reasonable doubt, that’s for sure, and the chaebol itself might be taking its time deciding on a few still-immature but potentially disruptive technologies.

Other features, like battery capacity, may need careful consideration as well, sometimes making the difference between a box office hit and a (literal) bomb. It’s a well-known fact that Samsung took a pretty big risk a couple of years back by squeezing a large 3500mAh cell into the slim and lightweight body of the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 7, which was followed by a substantially more conservative 6.3-inch Note 8 design with a 3300mAh ticker.

Slightly larger and heavier than the ill-fated Note 7, but smaller and lighter than the Note 8, this year’s Galaxy S9+ brings back the 3500mAh battery with no reports of fires or explosions yet. Up next, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to throw all caution aside, and pack either a 4000 or 3850mAh cell, at least according to a fairly credible Weibo/Twitter tipster.

It’s currently unclear if “Ice Universe” is unsure about his prediction or Samsung is yet to make a final decision as far as Note 9 battery size is concerned. We also don’t know if the rumored upgrade might bring with it a serious increase in bulk, although another semi-reliable source of mobile tech gossip claims the screen diagonal will be similar to that of the Note 8. Namely, we’re told to expect a minor jump from 6.3 to 6.4 inches. But again, nothing’s certain until it’s certain.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
67%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MMDDJ (Twitter)
Source
Ice universe (Twitter)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).