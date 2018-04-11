Whether Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Note 9 in September, in keeping with tradition, or up to a couple of months early, trying to beat Apple’s next-gen iPhone trio to market, we can’t possibly hope to know the S Pen-wielding flagship’s specifications already. Not without reasonable doubt, that’s for sure, and the chaebol itself might be taking its time deciding on a few still-immature but potentially disruptive technologies.

Other features, like battery capacity, may need careful consideration as well, sometimes making the difference between a box office hit and a (literal) bomb. It’s a well-known fact that Samsung took a pretty big risk a couple of years back by squeezing a large 3500mAh cell into the slim and lightweight body of the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 7, which was followed by a substantially more conservative 6.3-inch Note 8 design with a 3300mAh ticker.

Slightly larger and heavier than the ill-fated Note 7, but smaller and lighter than the Note 8, this year’s Galaxy S9+ brings back the 3500mAh battery with no reports of fires or explosions yet. Up next, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to throw all caution aside, and pack either a 4000 or 3850mAh cell, at least according to a fairly credible Weibo/Twitter tipster.

It’s currently unclear if “Ice Universe” is unsure about his prediction or Samsung is yet to make a final decision as far as Note 9 battery size is concerned. We also don’t know if the rumored upgrade might bring with it a serious increase in bulk, although another semi-reliable source of mobile tech gossip claims the screen diagonal will be similar to that of the Note 8. Namely, we’re told to expect a minor jump from 6.3 to 6.4 inches. But again, nothing’s certain until it’s certain.