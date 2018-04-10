Android

Triple-camera iPhone, OnePlus 6 possible event dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible iPhone with triple-camera module to come soon. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 as it might launch far earlier than expected, according to certain leaks. Spotify follows as we hear that the company is working some sort of car player. The HTC U12 is next as we get leaks of the box and what to expect. We end today’s show talking about PayPal and how its rolling out new loan features, like the average bank.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
PayPal rolling out FDIC protection, loan offerings and other bank features
Iffy HTC U12+ box leak seems convincing enough
Spotify Car Player caught in Reddit thread from January
China will see OnePlus 6 on May 5… or May 15?
Triple-camera iPhone in 2019 to follow emphasis on LCD iPhone this year

