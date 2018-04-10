Third-party iPhone displays stop working with iOS 11.3

Independent repair shops and their customers are up in arms over the latest iOS 11.3 update as many are reporting that their third-party display component for iPhone 8 devices aren’t recognizing touch.

“This has caused my company over 2,000 reshipments,” Aakshay Kripalani told Motherboard. “Customers are annoyed and it seems like Apple is doing this to prevent customers from doing third-party repair.”

Kripalani is the CEO of Injured Gadgets in Georgia. He and others who run their own shops have been frustrated with the fact that a software update can disable parts they install. It was the case with iPhone 7 touchscreens getting tripped up by iOS 11.0.3. Technicians believe that the problem lies with the controller chips on the panel and that fixing the problem would involve physically upgrading the chip.

At least one store owner who talked with Motherboard is refusing to repair iPhone 8 units because of this issue.

For a long time, Apple has waged war with the independent tech repair shops by limiting consumer warranties and benefits to those who would be willing and could afford the money and time to pay for service from Apple and nowhere else. However, with “right to repair” supporters rallying with state legislation and iPhone owners not really changing their habits, the company has decided to acquiesce the industry by providing parts and exchange rites to “authorized service providers.”

But that’s far from a full embrace which forces iPhone owners to conform to Apple’s schedule and price card and locks out local shops from performing services the can best fit customers.