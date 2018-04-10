The “new” Nokia 6 is far from HMD Global’s most exciting second-wave product, but something tells us the Finnish company has great faith in the 5.5-incher’s mass appeal. Already released in India, and expected out stateside before long, the Android One mid-ranger is set to beat the slightly higher-end Nokia 7 Plus to the punch in the UK as well.

Carphone Warehouse will “exclusively” kick off regional sales tomorrow, April 11, although the new Nokia 6 can also be shipped directly from its manufacturer if you place your order on its official website. There’s no special freebie included with the phone, which obviously makes sense given its very reasonable £229.99 price point.

That roughly equates to $325, but we don’t expect the US MSRP to exceed $250. Largely similar in design to its predecessor, which by the way, still sells for $230 unlocked, the 2018 version of the Nokia 6 moves the fingerprint reader to the back to reduce the top and bottom bezels (a little). The Full HD screen retains a “conventional” 16:9 aspect ratio, with a Snapdragon 630 processor highlighted as a key selling point, delivering 60 percent more raw speed than the 430 inside the original Nokia 6.

The single 16MP rear-facing and 8MP front-facing cameras can come together to produce Dual-Sight content, with USB Type-C connectivity, spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo software also in tow to guarantee a premium overall user experience on a decent budget. Oh, and apparently, facial recognition for “lightning fast” alternative unlocking will be enabled “over the air in Q2.” Black/Copper is the only color combo available at launch from Carphone Warehouse.