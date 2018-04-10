Other OS

Sprint to pay $10 million for failing to review sites before building cells

Sprint and network-building contractor Mobilitie are to pay the FCC $11.6 million for failure to record environmental assessments for its cell sites.

Factors that could affect site location include proximity to protected monuments, nature reserves and American Indian tribal sites — consultation may be needed from tribal council and other appropriate overseers of the land. The two companies are alleged to have violated FCC rules as well as the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Sprint and Mobilitie agreed to settle, with the former paying $10 million.

This is one of the rare results obtained by the FCC Enforcement Bureau under the leadership of chairman Ajit Pai, a conservative. No word on the status of sites, if any, that were built without proper review, nor the chronological scope of this behavior.

