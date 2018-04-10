Android

Sprint Essential Phone users finally get Android Oreo

In the past month, Essential blasted out two big updates to the Essential Phone: one had the Android Oreo update, the other brought Bluetooth 5 support.

Unfortunately, what we neglected to mention was that those who got their Essential PH-1 through Sprint were on a different schedule as allotted for by the carrier — because it apparently just can’t keep looking over incremental updates like security patches to major bugs every week.

Well, the good news is finally here for those on that network as the OTA pushed out today includes both Android 8.1 and Bluetooth 5.0 along with a fix for the slow scrolling behavior people have complained about and the latest security patches from Google.

As always, patience is required as the update rolls out to users.

