Sprint and T-Mobile talking about merging once again

Months of closed-door negotiations came to naught last year when Sprint and T-Mobile announced that they would not be merging. The market wasn’t happy about it, especially after looking into all the synergies the two could come up with to take on AT&T and Verizon as the closest third-place contender in the modern history of the US wireless industry.

Well, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting merger talks are developing once again, making it the third time since 2013. No further details have been parsed, but markets have reacted positively to the news.

The first attempt ended under regulatory pressures from the Obama administration while the second attempt wrapped up from Sprint parent company SoftBank wanting to protect its foreign holdings. What will happen this time? Stay tuned.

