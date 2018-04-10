With low to mid-end features and affordable price points, Samsung’s Galaxy J-series smartphones obviously don’t get the same attention as their more powerful, elegant and expensive “cousins” from the S or Note lines. But once in a while, a modest device like the upcoming Galaxy J7 Duo will capture the spotlight for a little more than the typical 15 minutes of fame, despite seemingly downgrading a number of the Galaxy J7 (2017)’s specifications.

Already confirmed to come with a dual rear-facing camera and user-removable battery, the India-first 5.5-incher is today further pictured as sporting 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. That would be up from the 3 gigs of memory and 16 gigs of local digital hoarding room offered by last year’s J7 edition, but the Duo sequel appears to be settling for HD Super AMOLED screen resolution instead of its forerunner’s Full HD count.

We’re probably talking 1280 x 720 pixels producing a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, and both the single front-facing shooter and main cam on the back of the Galaxy J7 Duo look humbler on paper than their Galaxy J7 (2017) counterparts. Of course, Samsung is planning to pair the primary 13MP f/1.9 rear snapper with a secondary 5MP f/1.9 sensor this time around, although that still leaves this year’s 8MP selfie camera as an apparent downgrade over the 13MP unit on the J7 (2017).

Oddly enough, the octa-core 1.6 GHz CPU could signal the Exynos 7870 SoC will remain in place, backed by a smaller 3,000mAh battery you can easily replace if you need extra juice. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is expected to hit stores later this month, mainly in emerging markets like India, running Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, for an as-yet unspecified price.