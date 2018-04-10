iOS

Piper Jaffray’s teen survey continues to favor iPhone heavily

High street firm Piper Jaffray continues its longstanding habit of gauging kids’ interest in phones with another in its series of teen consumer surveys on smartphones.

The iPhone has been the favorite against Android devices for the duration of the survey and it’s the same this time around: 82 percent of teens currently own an iPhone, up from 78 percent in the fall, and 84 percent say that their next device will be one.

For reference, ownership and prospective percentages were in the low-to-mid 60’s back in the spring of 2014.

Business Insider, which got hold of the figures, also notes that the Apple brand is second-most popular brand among teens in high income households right behind Rolex and 20 percent of those surveyed also want an Apple Watch.

The survey sample had an average age of 16 with participants from 40 states in the US. We have no specifics on income range, so it could just be the blinged-out children giving that Apple bias for all these years.

