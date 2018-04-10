While Apple is trying harder and harder to appeal to the masses and recover some lost ground in the education segment of the PC market with a relatively affordable new Pencil-supporting iPad, Chromebook manufacturers are becoming more ambitious in their quest for high-end relevance.

Granted, the blandly named HP Chromebook x2 is no match for Google’s Pixelbook, Apple MacBooks or the Windows-powered Surface Book 2 in terms of raw speed or premium build quality. But at a starting price of $599.99, it certainly beats the average Chrome OS machine in everything from screen resolution to memory options, as well as paving the way for an entirely new type of Chromebook design.

That’s right, this is the first-ever Chromebook detachable, capable of seamlessly switching from tablet to full-fledged laptop usage modes. The magnetic hinge is pretty special, guaranteeing a much smoother connection between the full-sized keyboard base and large 12.3-inch slate than, say, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a keyboard or 12.3-inch Surface Pro (2017) and Type Cover.

The touchscreen delivers 2400 x 1600 resolution, which falls short of the iPad Pro’s “Retina” numbers and the Surface Pro pixel count. The HP Chromebook x2 shares a 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor with the latter’s entry-level configuration, unfortunately offering no option to upgrade the chip. You will get 4GB RAM as standard, the possibility to double the memory count, as well as a modest 32GB of built-in storage, and microSD expansion. The selection of ports is standard fare, including two USB Type-C connectors and a traditional audio jack.

Rated for up to 10 hours of battery life, the versatile HP Chromebook x2 is quite stylish, with a ceramic white anodized aluminum finish and Oxford Blue leather-like surface on the detachable keyboard. Slightly thicker and heavier than a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, at 8.2 mm and 1.62 pounds (or 15.3 and 3.14 respectively when converted into a notebook), the 12.3-incher comes with both an active pen and very nice keyboard included in its standard $600 price. That may well seal the deal for productivity fanatics on a budget starting June 10.