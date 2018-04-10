Google Store and Project Fi end Pixel and Pixel XL sales

It’s been about 18 months since the original Pixel and Pixel XL went to sale. They were proclaimed to be the first things ever “Made by Google” and, while they were far from perfect, they provided a great software benchmark for what Android could be beyond stock.

Well, the Google Store and its carrier Project Fi have now stopped selling the original Pixel and Pixel XL. They had undergone a $100 discount from their original prices when the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL began sales before going under the guillotine.

The good news is that all these phones are eligible for the Android P update. The bad news? If you want one for yourself, you’ll have to find it on a retailer (likely in refurbished condition) or through Verizon.