Android

Google Assistant now works with Pixel C

Contents
Advertisement

The Google Assistant app has been quick to spread to different lands but a little slower to move around different devices. It only just recently made it over to Android tablets in general, but with Google’s own-make tablet, it has taken a relative forever to bake the functions in.

But alas, we finally have word that the Pixel C does have it. Apparently, a couple of users have tipped Android Police saying that the latest update to the Google app has brought about Google Assistant access to a hold of the home button.

You won’t be able to squeeze your device to get to Google Assistant as you can with the Pixel 2 phones, but it’s finally here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, Apps, digital assistant, Google, Google Assistant, News, Pixel C, tablets, voice assistant
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.