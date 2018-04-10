Google Assistant now works with Pixel C

The Google Assistant app has been quick to spread to different lands but a little slower to move around different devices. It only just recently made it over to Android tablets in general, but with Google’s own-make tablet, it has taken a relative forever to bake the functions in.

But alas, we finally have word that the Pixel C does have it. Apparently, a couple of users have tipped Android Police saying that the latest update to the Google app has brought about Google Assistant access to a hold of the home button.

You won’t be able to squeeze your device to get to Google Assistant as you can with the Pixel 2 phones, but it’s finally here.