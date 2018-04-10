eBay sellers bringing Huawei P20 Pro to US for $882.90

The Huawei P-series never gets a good retail run in the United States — where, apparently, the Chinese company is a plague on national security. It’s a shame, because that P20 Pro really looks nice with its three cameras on the back. But with prices around €900, would Huawei ever bring its dukes up against Apple and its iPhone X, which may appear next year also with three cameras?

Well, it might not, but a couple of reliable resellers on eBay with a good track record have gotten stock of the Huawei P20 Pro. Pre-orders are on now for free shipping on or before April 18. The price? Just below $883 at the moment from either Sobeonline1 or never-msrp.

The only colors available are Midnight Blue, Pink Gold and Black, so there’s that neat-looking Twilight finish is out of the question at the moment. But at below $900 and with PayPal-backed financing, this may all make sense to you. The P20 is also available from riskier sources on eBay, too, in the $600 bracket. Or, you might just wait for the Huawei Mate 20.