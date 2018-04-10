Miami-based BLU Products is not exactly a company known for its premium smartphone designs or reliable software support, but despite several relatively recent privacy and update scandals, the US brand remains quite popular among buyers of ultra-affordable unlocked Androids. Hot on the heels of the BLU Vivo XL3 and XL3 Plus, another modest handset with the potential to deliver decent bang for your buck has silently surfaced on the company’s official website.

For the time being, the “Buy Now” option seems to be inactive, and there’s no actual price tag listed, but the BLU Vivo One Plus can’t be too expensive with such humble features in tow as a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor or 2GB RAM. Even worse, the 6-incher runs the ancient 7.1 Nougat flavor of Android out the box on the software side, despite adopting a modern 18:9 display aspect ratio, and combining an aluminum metal frame with curved glass around the HD+ screen.

That’s right, the list of mediocre (at best) BLU Vivo One Plus specs continues with a 269ppi count for that extra-large, extra-wide 1440 x 720 panel, as well as 16GB internal storage space, and a 13MP rear-facing camera that doesn’t sound special in any significant way. On the bright side, the 13MP front-facing shooter shouldn’t be too bad, what with LED Flash on deck and everything, while a massive 4,000mAh battery opens the door for a lot more than a day’s work of endurance between charges, given that frugal SoC and screen combo. You also get fingerprint recognition and “global” 4G LTE connectivity on GSM networks.

That’s not so bad after all, as long as the BLU Vivo One Plus ends up costing no more than $200 unlocked.