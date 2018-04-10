Aside from a couple of all-touch products with razor-thin bezels manufactured by Optiemus exclusively for India, we know China’s TCL is also working on two or three new BlackBerry-branded smartphones aimed at global markets. At least one of these will follow in the footsteps of the surprisingly well-received KEYone with both a modern touchscreen and retro QWERTY keyboard, and today might be the day we get to check out the “Athena’s” legit design for the first time.

Whether the aforementioned codename will translate into official BlackBerry KEYtwo or KEYone 2 branding, we can reasonably expect a few major changes and upgrades, as well as many other subtle tweaks. Assuming this high-quality render of the Athena from all angles is the real deal, TCL will predictably get with the dual camera program while possibly also increasing the size of that touch-sensitive display.

The traditional headphone jack doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and the product profile suggests there will be plenty of room under the hood for another monster battery. Today’s leak is not accompanied by speculation on any features that are not visible to the naked eye, but previous benchmarking visits appeared to confirm 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 660 processor would be in tow.

Boxier and sharper around the edges than the KEYone, its successor retains the textured, minimalistic backplate, most likely embedding a fingerprint sensor in a space bar containing the BlackBerry logo. No words on a release date or price point yet.