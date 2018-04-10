“Made by Google”, running the newest, smoothest, purest version of Android available, and offering overall solid specs even by Samsung or Huawei’s latest high-end standards, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL can be pretty smart buys at the right price. But if you don’t have anything good to trade in for Verizon’s maximum savings, Best Buy will cut you a nice, straightforward deal as well.

Through April 14, you can get a bunch of free stuff and a small $100 discount with the purchase of a Google Pixel 2 XL on monthly installment plans. Instead of paying $35.41 or $39.58 every 30 days for a 64 or 128 gig model respectively, you’ll only need to cough up $31.24 or $35.41 times 24 now. That brings the grand total up to around $750 and $850 respectively, which will cover the 6-inch phone, as well as a Google Chromecast, Home Mini, Daydream View VR headset, and two free months of YouTube TV service.

The same exact bundle is offered for buyers of the baby Pixel 2, only the 5-incher is still sold at its list price with Verizon device payments by Best Buy. That means you have to spend $27.08 or $31.25 a month for two years to get a 64 or 128GB variant, amounting to $650 and $750 respectively, to qualify for a complimentary digital media player (normally worth $35), a $49-priced smart speaker, a $99-valued VR shell, and a 60-day subscription to a streaming service that typically costs $35 a month. No trade-in required, no catches, and no hoops to jump through.