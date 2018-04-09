ZTE Iceberg: a big deal for design geeks and notch debaters

It might not be coming out this year, but ZTE‘s newest smartphone design concept has been making some waves today.

The Iceberg has won an iF Design Award 2018 for unique approach to a glass unibody design: while the chassis of the device is spread out to rounded corners, the two panes of cover glass are melded together at the corners, which have much tighter radii. This leaves clear, tapered glass exposed at the corners of the device.

“The effect is beautiful and mysterious,” iF World Design Guide wrote. “ZTE put the speakers on the front of the phone and equipped it with the wireless charging technology.”

Those speakers, by the way, are contained in not only one “notch,” but two — at top and bottom of the display. The display cut-out has been a controversial item in tech circles to say the least, but what gets considered a compromise and “good design” is something we’re not here to debate.

The phone is expected to debut “after 2018.”