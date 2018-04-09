Triple-camera iPhone in 2019 to follow emphasis on LCD iPhone this year

Industry sources say Apple is attempting to shift expectations around in the aftermath of deteriorating iPhone X market performance by focusing sales on the most affordable iPhone in the premium range this year and pulling consumers towards the tip-top next year with a Huawei-inspired change.

Economic Daily News is reporting from sources that out of the three new iPhone models said to debut this year, the least-expensive one with an LCD screen and a price tag of not more than $800 may be lead the purchase mix this year with half the sales — it’s said to outsell two OLED models priced from $999. Smaller manufacturing firms like Heshuo and Wistron are expected to assemble the most LCD iPhones, though Foxconn, an Apple favorite, will take some share.

Bank analysts have been leaning towards the LCD model in their forecasts as being the big driver of sales this year.

Leading into next year, it is expected that Apple will follow in the lead of the Huawei P20 Pro and launch an iPhone with three cameras in the rear. The main sensor will be 12 megapixels while the auxiliary sensors will help the device achieve up to five times zoom range. Foxconn will almost certainly produce the lion’s share of this model.