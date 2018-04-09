Spotify Car Player caught in Reddit thread from January

Spotify is having a big event in New York on April 24, though it’s probably not just to celebrate its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

While many are speculating on what kind of hardware the Swedish music streaming company is going to bring — and we’ve been explicitly told by the company in the past that it wants in on physical products — a hint could come from a Reddit thread left in the dust from January.

A few Redditors say they received a promotional splash screen when they opened the Spotify player one day for a so-called “Spotify Car Player.” The device apparently has a 4G cellular link for tetherless streaming, Amazon Alexa for smart controls, a circular display rimmed by some accent lighting and physical playback toggles tabbed to at least one side of the device.

While the pre-order links on-screen took the browser to a page that said “Whoops! The item you’ve requested is not available yet!,” there’s some implication that the Car Player will be packaged with Spotify Premium service.

Hey there! You might’ve received a test message. We’re always testing things in order to improve Spotify. There’s more info here: https://t.co/uon71wdZQZ /PL — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) February 4, 2018

Customers who have received this promotion have been told by the company that it is doing price testing — costs run between $12.99 and $14.99 per month with a minimum 12-month commitment.