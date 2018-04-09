iOS

iPhone 8 in PRODUCT(RED) finish available from April 10

Apple’s annual rite of tribute and flamboyance has come to pass once again as it has unveiled a PRODUCT(RED) color for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For the first time, the new finish will be available in both base 64GB and premium 256GB variants at their usual $699 and $799, respectively — last year’s red iPhone 7 was only available on the 128GB version.

A new iPhone X Leather Folio in the PRODUCT(RED) hue will be available for $99 and will join other RED-ized items like the Beats Solo3, Beats Pill+, Apple Watch bands and others.

Orders can be lodged from 5:30am Pacific on April 10. Stores will receive first units on April 13. These items will be available in the following regions at these times:

April 10

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • China
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

May

  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • India
  • Israel
  • Turkey
  • Others

By May

  • Brazil
  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Others

Since joining the (PRODUCT)RED program in 2006, Apple has sent proceeds on the order of more than $160 million to help HIV/AIDS testing and treatment efforts in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

