iPhone 8 in PRODUCT(RED) finish available from April 10
Apple’s annual rite of tribute and flamboyance has come to pass once again as it has unveiled a PRODUCT(RED) color for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For the first time, the new finish will be available in both base 64GB and premium 256GB variants at their usual $699 and $799, respectively — last year’s red iPhone 7 was only available on the 128GB version.
A new iPhone X Leather Folio in the PRODUCT(RED) hue will be available for $99 and will join other RED-ized items like the Beats Solo3, Beats Pill+, Apple Watch bands and others.
Orders can be lodged from 5:30am Pacific on April 10. Stores will receive first units on April 13. These items will be available in the following regions at these times:
April 10
- Australia
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- United Kingdom
- United States
May
- Chile
- Colombia
- India
- Israel
- Turkey
- Others
By May
- Brazil
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Italy
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Since joining the (PRODUCT)RED program in 2006, Apple has sent proceeds on the order of more than $160 million to help HIV/AIDS testing and treatment efforts in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.