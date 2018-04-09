Android

Iffy HTC U12+ box leak seems convincing enough

The HTC U12+, being a late spring chicken, has been characterized time and again as smartphone to go against the tip of the tops from a company looking for a saving grace. Well, box art for the phone has supposedly been leaked and it looks quite sketchy to say the least.

While it follows the traditional shape design, some key bits of information, such as the device name and other regional bits, have been exorcised. Iconography isn’t the best executed and isn’t spaced evenly and some script follows the thin sans-serif font that HTC uses while other areas use more agnostic Din-like type.

In any case, there are a few safe assumptions we can pull off here: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Quick Charge 4+, microSD support, USonic sound tuning, Wi-Fi and Qi wireless charging.

Interestingly enough, Edge Sense 2 is called out here — we wouldn’t think that an upgrade to this standout user interface would get a call-out on the box, but a hardware change is rumored. There’s also 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP68 “Water Resistant,” OIS on both dual 8-megapixel selfie cameras as well as the 12-megapixel “UltraPixel 4″ rear camera at f/1.5 aperture. The Galaxy S9 has just as wide an aperture for its main camera, but visual leaks have placed two cameras at back, not just one as mentioned here. BoomSound audio is also here to some capacity, though we don’t know if this goes to the speakers or the in-line audio enhancement features.

Some of these branding decisions could be justified, but as there’s a huge stinking watermark of some studio whose name is scrawled in chicken-scratch cursive, we’re running wild with this “leak.”

