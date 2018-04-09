Android

Galaxy S9’s DeX Pad available May 13 for $99.99

Contents
Advertisement

Pre-orders have begun for Samsung’s latest update to its most important phone-docking accessory.

The DeX Pad for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is now on pre-orders in the United States at $99.99 and will be available on May 13. Those who purchase an S9 or S9+ through Samsung.com before that date will get a new DeX Pad for free.

The Desktop eXperience Pad allows users to plug their phones into a larger monitor up to 2K resolution with a mouse and keyboard to navigate windowed apps. By the way, the pad is compatible with the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active and Note 8 as long as they are on Android Oreo.

The device connects to the phone and takes power through USB-C while two full USB ports and an HDMI port provide the rest of the I/O — USB-C and HDMI cables are provided in the box along with a wall adapter.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
accessories, availability, DeX, Dock, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Pre-Orders, Pricing, Samsung, US
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.