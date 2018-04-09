Galaxy S9’s DeX Pad available May 13 for $99.99

Pre-orders have begun for Samsung’s latest update to its most important phone-docking accessory.

The DeX Pad for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is now on pre-orders in the United States at $99.99 and will be available on May 13. Those who purchase an S9 or S9+ through Samsung.com before that date will get a new DeX Pad for free.

The Desktop eXperience Pad allows users to plug their phones into a larger monitor up to 2K resolution with a mouse and keyboard to navigate windowed apps. By the way, the pad is compatible with the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active and Note 8 as long as they are on Android Oreo.

The device connects to the phone and takes power through USB-C while two full USB ports and an HDMI port provide the rest of the I/O — USB-C and HDMI cables are provided in the box along with a wall adapter.