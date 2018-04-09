China will see OnePlus 6 on May 5… or May 15?

OnePlus has taken today to announce that it has finally moved from its .net domain to a proper .com one. It’s the only bit of veracity we can fit into this story.

Meanwhile, over on the outskirts of social media speculation, there’s a picture going purporting to be a press invitation to the OnePlus 6 in Shenzhen on May 15. Or is that May 5?

Slashleaks questioned the authenticity of the pictures that were posted to a Facebook group showing the May 15 date first with tacky script and then the May 5 date in what looks to be on-brand typography.

It could be that the these images could just be different drafting stages and all of it could be the real thing. Or, it could just be all shady and we don’t know anything. Given that the OnePlus 5T isn’t on sale anymore in China and most other places, we’d give this a good of a chance as anything.