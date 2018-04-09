Android

China will see OnePlus 6 on May 5… or May 15?

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus has taken today to announce that it has finally moved from its .net domain to a proper .com one. It’s the only bit of veracity we can fit into this story.

Meanwhile, over on the outskirts of social media speculation, there’s a picture going purporting to be a press invitation to the OnePlus 6 in Shenzhen on May 15. Or is that May 5?

Slashleaks questioned the authenticity of the pictures that were posted to a Facebook group showing the May 15 date first with tacky script and then the May 5 date in what looks to be on-brand typography.

It could be that the these images could just be different drafting stages and all of it could be the real thing. Or, it could just be all shady and we don’t know anything. Given that the OnePlus 5T isn’t on sale anymore in China and most other places, we’d give this a good of a chance as anything.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
8%
Like It
0%
Want It
3%
Had It
0%
Hated It
89%
Via
Slashleaks
Source
Facebook
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Event, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6, Rumors,
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.