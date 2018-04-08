Android

T-Mobile clears up LG V30 Android Oreo update “booboo”

Contents
Advertisement

You might know Desmond Smith just as Des from T-Mobile. He works product and social content and social media for the Un-carrier in the United States. And he apparently likes to fly, swim and move around.

But he’s one good sport in the fact that he got back to a customer’s concern about the LG V30‘s status on its upgrade to Android Oreo.

One “RedOregon” asked Smith about the lack of updates on the state of the process — T-Mobile lets users know on its website when an update has been sent over by the manufacturer and what stages of testing it’s in — and the company man responded.

Simple enough. Android Oreo will come later this month instead of this week. Perhaps we should wonder what’s going on with LG since it was able to push the update out to Verizon, Sprint and AT&T first.

But Des had to ask about RedOregon’s name and why he’s in Texas nowadays.

At least we know that Des can make someone’s day.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
13%
Like It
13%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
75%
Via
TmoNews
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, carriers, delay, LG, News, software updates, T-Mobile, US, V30
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.