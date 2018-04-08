OPPO A1 is a non-descript $237 mid-ranger Android phone in China

With OPPO these days, it tends to lead with its premium R-series smartphones and appeal to selfie lovers with the F-series. But its A-series of mid-rangers have not been the most impressive with consumers. Sure, they did the job, but with such inspiring names such as the OPPO A57, it wasn’t exactly something of character.

Now, the OPPO A1 looks to redefine the series by bringing in a 2:1 display and bringing up the spec standards by another few inches. The one configuration comes in blue, red and white colors and costs ¥1,499 or about $237.

Given the 3,180mAh battery and the MediaTek Helio P23, we think it’s a pretty power-efficient device for the thought. The cameras shouldn’t be anything to write home about, though it does come with a few AI tricks to detect scenes and enhance shooting settings. Oddly enough, the one place where OPPO has “jumped into the future” is with the omission of the fingerprint sensor in favor of facial recognition unlocking with 128 points of data.