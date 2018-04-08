9 months later, PayPal finally a funding source on Samsung Pay
Last April, Android Pay (now Google Pay) announced that it would be able to take users’ PayPal accounts as a funding source for their mobile payment misadventures. It took about a month before the first dollars actually moved around. In the summer, Samsung decided to follow on with its own announcement of a PayPal integration.
That was July 2017. It’s April 2018.
Finally, after nearly nine months of waiting, Samsung Pay users can finally link their PayPal accounts up. Redditor /u/Swipp3r posted a snapshot from the app beta, likely version 2.8.29.
XDA-Developers reports that the feature is mainly rolling out on the Galaxy Note 8 in the US for now, but keep watch on your supported device in the days and weeks to come.
