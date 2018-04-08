Android

9 months later, PayPal finally a funding source on Samsung Pay

Contents
Advertisement

Last April, Android Pay (now Google Pay) announced that it would be able to take users’ PayPal accounts as a funding source for their mobile payment misadventures. It took about a month before the first dollars actually moved around. In the summer, Samsung decided to follow on with its own announcement of a PayPal integration.

That was July 2017. It’s April 2018.

Finally, after nearly nine months of waiting, Samsung Pay users can finally link their PayPal accounts up. Redditor /u/Swipp3r posted a snapshot from the app beta, likely version 2.8.29.

XDA-Developers reports that the feature is mainly rolling out on the Galaxy Note 8 in the US for now, but keep watch on your supported device in the days and weeks to come.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
14%
Like It
43%
Want It
0%
Had It
14%
Hated It
29%
Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones, Wearables
Tags
Apps, Beta, mobile payments, News, Paypal, Samsung, Samsung Pay, Software Update
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.