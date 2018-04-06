Other OS

Spotify sets event for New York on April 24

It has new shareholders, but the same mission to grow. Spotify’s been focused on its core service of streaming out licensed music to consumers who either pay for the privilege or listen to advertising in lieu of subscription. But the money grab has always been with the upfront costs of a hardware product.

The Swedish company has sent out invitations to the press for a New York event on April 24. Rumors have swirled around a potential smart speaker, though the job postings around any hardware project at the company have been vague to said company’s wont.

April’s been a busy month for hardware so far.

