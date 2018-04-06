Android

OnePlus 6 price hike, Google Pixel 3 early info & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the the possible price changes of the OnePlus 6. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 3 and the possible models and code names of each of these devices. LG follows as we hear that there might be a foldable device in the works. We then talk about a possible Honor 10 in the works with a FullView display, according to a new event teaser from the company. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for Apple Pay.

Stories:
Exclusive deals with Apple Pay through April 18
Smaller Honor 10 with ‘FullView’ screen and AI focus expected out in London on May 15
LG foldable phone design of 2016 shows up at patent repository
The Pixel 3 gets a call-out in the AOSP
Indian pricing for OnePlus 6 is as bad as we’re thinking it is

