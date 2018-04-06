LG G7 ThinQ branding affirmed in visual leak with specs

After hearing about the LG G7 ThinQ‘s name, we now get to say the corpus of the brand.

TechRadar has obtained snapshots of the LG G7 ThinQ with full branding listed on its startup animation. The device, which is cased in plastic for testing purposes, features a display notch, the LG-G710TM internal code. It is difficult to tell from the snapshot what type of display technology the phone is using, but the odds are on LCD to prevail.

Within the casing are three openings: two on the left side and one on the right. One of the left-side cut-outs is presumably the volume rocker, which affirms a prior render leak stipulating that the G7 ThinQ would feature four side buttons. The question remains as to what the purpose of the other two buttons might be. One of them, as Pocketnow has theorized, could trigger a theoretical ThinQ AI assistant.

The publication also points out specifications which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — in line with rumors thus far.

The phone is expected out in May.