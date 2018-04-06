Android

Essential Phone gets April software update with Bluetooth 5.0 certification

The Essential Phone already has Oreo, but this could be just as significant an update for those who prefer to listen to audio from their phone wirelessly.

Essential has updated its Android 8.1 build to feature Google’s April security patches released yesterday — beating out quite a few Pixel phone owners — and has provided stability, performance and even gaming hardware fixes. But the biggest prop to this update is Bluetooth 5 certification, expanding streaming bandwidth and speed specifications and allowing for new codecs such as Qualcomm’s aptX HD to be used.

The update weighs in at 127MB.

