Essential Phone 2 will be “improving” on the camera

Essential is not leaving anyone behind when making its next phone.

In an interview with Business Insider, head of industrial design Linda Jiang reflected on the design of the company’s current phone, the PH-1, and gave insight into what the PH-2 might bring.

The PH-1 had a design made in collaboration with Foxconn. Andy Rubin, co-creator of the Android platform and founder of Essential, said that he was not pleased that the looks ended up similar to a Sharp phone that first had what’s become the ever-present notch on most phones these days — at least it was ahead of the iPhone X.

“It was actually controversial within our own company; some people hated it, some people loved it,” Jiang said. “But we kind of felt like, we’re trying to do something that’s never been done before and it was actually a nice thing to know that it started such controversy.”

When it comes to the future of the Essential Phone, Jiang knows what we’ve all reviewed: the camera was just gosh darn awful.

“In general, one thing that we got hit hard with was the quality of our camera, and we’re really looking forward to improving that with our next-gen, making sure that we’re listening to our customers and their pain points,” she said.

She also said that Essential is devoted to the two-pin connection for its accessories as first featured with the 360 Camera. The company has yet to flesh out that portfolio.