Better battery life touted with Samsung Gear S3 software update
Another software update has gone out to the various SKUs of the Samsung Gear S3. It’s also another step in moving these watches to getting more battery life.
SamMobile reports that the initial Tizen 3.0 update for the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier provided a huge interface refresh at the cost of battery life. Samsung removed the initial update and has taken the subsequent updates to replenish that power efficiency back.
Now, with the R760XXU2CRC3/R760OXA2CRC3 update, the company is targeting “Battery Life Improvement” yet again along with “Bluetooth Connection Stability Improvement.” It is headed out over the air with a file size of 39MB.
