Other OS

Better battery life touted with Samsung Gear S3 software update

Contents
Advertisement

Another software update has gone out to the various SKUs of the Samsung Gear S3. It’s also another step in moving these watches to getting more battery life.

SamMobile reports that the initial Tizen 3.0 update for the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier provided a huge interface refresh at the cost of battery life. Samsung removed the initial update and has taken the subsequent updates to replenish that power efficiency back.

Now, with the R760XXU2CRC3/R760OXA2CRC3 update, the company is targeting “Battery Life Improvement” yet again along with “Bluetooth Connection Stability Improvement.” It is headed out over the air with a file size of 39MB.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
SamMobile
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
battery, bluetooth, Gear S3 Classic, Gear S3 Frontier, News, Samsung, Smartwatches, software updates, Tizen, Tizen 3.0
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.