The Pixel 3 gets a call-out in the AOSP

The Android Open Source Project is a great place to get a piecemeal look of new features that might appear on new firmware or hardware. In fact, that’s how we got to know the internal codenames of the potential candidates for the Pixel 3 series smartphones.

But there’s now a commit, picked up by XDA-Developers, showing a new hardware abstraction layer update special to the Pixel 3 that links the modem hardware to a new NetworkScan API. The main feature allowed by these updates is that a new continuous scan setting will allow the device to keep looking for a network after the usual 30-second window.

So, the Pixel 3 gets called out by name. But don’t expect the device to keep popping up like this and look to “albacore,” “blueline,” and “crosshatch” in the future.

