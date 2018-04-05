We probably don’t need to tell you that the best ways to get a hot new high-end smartphone on the cheap are trading in an old one or buying two devices for the price of one. Both types of deals are nothing special nowadays, but as promised earlier this week, Verizon has just kicked off a particularly sweet Pixel 2 and 2 XL promotion.

You can purchase either Google-made handset, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, and the LG V30 with up to a 50 percent discount by discarding a used phone in perfect working condition. Additionally, Pixel 2 and 2 XL buyers are looking at a free “Google entertainment bundle”, no questions asked. We’re talking two months of YouTube TV service, a nice little Google Home Mini smart speaker, and a Chromecast digital media player at no extra cost.

What’s the catch, you ask? For one thing, you’ll have to trade in a fairly new, fairly impressive pre-owned handset to qualify for the full 50 percent markdown. Namely, a Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Moto Z2 Force, LG V30, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus or X. Older devices like the Galaxy Note 5, S7, LG G6, V20, iPhone 6s, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge+, LG G5, V10, iPhone SE or iPhone 6 also come with decent but not as hefty savings.

Furthermore, you need to get the Pixel 2 or 2 XL on a device payment plan, with your trade-in discount applied to your account over 24 months. If that doesn’t sound like a problem, you can ditch an iPhone 7, for instance, and pay $17.70 instead of $35.41 a month for a 64GB Pixel 2 XL, YouTube TV, Google Home Mini and Chromecast freebies included. Or switch an ancient HTC One M9 for a 64GB Pixel 2, which will set you back $20.38 a month, down from $27.08, and still score all that complimentary “Google entertainment” stuff. Not too shabby, Verizon!